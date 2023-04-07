Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lufax Holding Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LU   US54975P1021

LUFAX HOLDING LTD

(LU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
1.970 USD   +7.65%
08:29aLufax Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/14HSBC Adjusts Price Target on Lufax Holding to $3 From $4, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/14Macquarie Downgrades Lufax Holding to Underperform From Neutral, Price Target is $1.50
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lufax Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/07/2023 | 08:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2023.

The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.lufaxholding.com. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About Lufax

Lufax is a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China. The Company offers tailor-made financing products to small business owners and other high-quality borrowers to address their large unmet needs. In doing so, the Company has established relationships with over 550 financial institutions in China, many of which have worked with the Company for over three years. These financial institutions provide funding and credit enhancement for the loans the Company enables as well as other products to enrich the small business owner ecosystem that the Company is creating.

Investor Relations Contact

Lufax Holding Ltd
Email: Investor_Relations@lu.com

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546
Email: lufax.ir@icrinc

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lufax-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301792438.html

SOURCE Lufax Holding Ltd


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about LUFAX HOLDING LTD
08:29aLufax Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/14HSBC Adjusts Price Target on Lufax Holding to $3 From $4, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/14Macquarie Downgrades Lufax Holding to Underperform From Neutral, Price Target is $1.50
MT
03/13Citigroup Downgrades Lufax to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $2.04 From $3.5..
MT
03/13Lufax : Makes Further Announcement about Extraordinary General Meeting to Be Held on April..
PU
03/13Lufax : Makes Further Announcement about Extraordinary General Meeting to Be Held on April..
PU
03/13Lufax Holding Swings to Q4 Loss, Revenue Declines
MT
03/12Transcript : Lufax Holding Ltd, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 12, 2023
CI
03/12Lufax Holding Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 20..
CI
03/03Lufax to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 12, 2023
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFAX HOLDING LTD
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer