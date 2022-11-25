Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lufax Holding Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LU   US54975P1021

LUFAX HOLDING LTD

(LU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:01 2022-11-25 pm EST
1.375 USD   -21.43%
12:59pSector Update: Financial Stocks Set to Finish Post-Thanksgiving Session Higher
MT
12:16pLufax Holding Down Nearly 21%, on Track for Record Low Close -- Data Talk
DJ
12:05pLufax Holding Shares Sink After Q3 Results, Analyst Downgrades
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lufax Holding Down Nearly 21%, on Track for Record Low Close -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lufax Holding Limited Sponsored ADR Class A (LU) is currently at $1.39, down $0.36 or 20.75%


--Would be new all-time low (Based on available data back to Oct. 30, 2020)

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 17, 2020, when it fell 23.17%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Down 12.77% month-to-date

--Down 75.37% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 30, 2020)

--Down 92.97% from its all-time closing high of $19.72 on Nov. 16, 2020

--Down 77.08% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 26, 2021), when it closed at $6.05

--Down 79.66% from its 52-week closing high of $6.82 on June 21, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $1.26; new all-time intraday low (Based on available data back to Oct. 30, 2020)

--Down 28% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 30, 2020)


All data as of 11:57:10 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1215ET

All news about LUFAX HOLDING LTD
12:59pSector Update: Financial Stocks Set to Finish Post-Thanksgiving Session Hi..
MT
12:16pLufax Holding Down Nearly 21%, on Track for Record Low Close -- Data Talk
DJ
12:05pLufax Holding Shares Sink After Q3 Results, Analyst Downgrades
MT
09:19aDaiwa Securities Downgrades Lufax Holding to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $1...
MT
09:16aHSBC Downgrades Lufax Holding to Hold From Buy, Cuts Price Target to $2 From $6.50
MT
09:16aSector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Friday
MT
09:14aCredit Suisse Downgrades Lufax Holding to Underperform From Neutral, Adjusts Price Targ..
MT
08:57aSector Update: Financial
MT
08:51aFed Rate Policy Outlook Buoys Exchange-Traded Funds, Equities Futures Premarket Friday
MT
08:42aJefferies Adjusts Price Target on Lufax Holding to $2.80 From $8.30, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFAX HOLDING LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 58 376 M 8 151 M 8 151 M
Net income 2022 11 164 M 1 559 M 1 559 M
Net cash 2022 50 984 M 7 119 M 7 119 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,62x
Yield 2022 13,9%
Capitalization 28 682 M 4 005 M 4 005 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,50x
Nbr of Employees 92 380
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart LUFAX HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Lufax Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFAX HOLDING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,53 CNY
Average target price 31,72 CNY
Spread / Average Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Dean Gibb Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong-Suk Cho Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Siu Kam Choy Chief Financial Officer
Jin Liang Mao Chief Technology Officer
Ru Sheng Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFAX HOLDING LTD-68.92%4 005
INTUIT INC.-38.46%111 364
ADYEN N.V.-35.00%48 431
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-39.60%39 122
WORLDLINE-5.77%13 537
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-46.73%8 389