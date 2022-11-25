Lufax Holding Down Nearly 21%, on Track for Record Low Close -- Data Talk

Lufax Holding Limited Sponsored ADR Class A (LU) is currently at $1.39, down $0.36 or 20.75%

--Would be new all-time low (Based on available data back to Oct. 30, 2020)

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 17, 2020, when it fell 23.17%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Down 12.77% month-to-date

--Down 75.37% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 30, 2020)

--Down 92.97% from its all-time closing high of $19.72 on Nov. 16, 2020

--Down 77.08% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 26, 2021), when it closed at $6.05

--Down 79.66% from its 52-week closing high of $6.82 on June 21, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $1.26; new all-time intraday low (Based on available data back to Oct. 30, 2020)

--Down 28% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 30, 2020)

All data as of 11:57:10 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1215ET