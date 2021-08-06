Log in
    LU   US54975P1021

LUFAX HOLDING LTD

(LU)
  Report
Lufax : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021

08/06/2021 | 08:04am EDT
Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, August 9, 2021 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, August 10, 2021) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10159278/ec0129df24

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 16, 2021 (dial-in numbers: +1 (877) 344-7529 or +1 (412) 317-0088; replay access code: 10159278). A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.lufaxholding.com.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China’s rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on LUFAX HOLDING LTD
Financials
Sales 2021 61 432 M 9 498 M 9 498 M
Net income 2021 16 674 M 2 578 M 2 578 M
Net cash 2021 32 060 M 4 957 M 4 957 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 113 B 17 433 M 17 414 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 87 240
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 45,74 CNY
Average target price 110,16 CNY
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Dean Gibb Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong-Suk Cho Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xi Gui Zheng Chief Financial Officer
Guang Heng Ji Chairman
Jin Liang Mao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFAX HOLDING LTD-50.14%17 433
ADYEN N.V.24.23%85 341
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-8.44%80 003
WORLDLINE-0.94%26 024
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.13.53%22 698
STONECO LTD.-31.61%17 757