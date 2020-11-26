Log in
LUFAX HOLDING LTD

(LU)
Lufax : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 1, 2020

11/26/2020 | 07:01am EST
Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, December 2, 2020) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7557988

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through December 8, 2020 (dial-in numbers: +1 (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642; conference ID: 7557988). A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.lufaxholding.com.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China’s rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers.


Financials
Sales 2020 51 408 M 7 820 M 7 820 M
Net income 2020 13 194 M 2 007 M 2 007 M
Net cash 2020 5 831 M 887 M 887 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 226 B 34 353 M 34 366 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,28x
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 84 830
Free-Float -
Chart LUFAX HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Lufax Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFAX HOLDING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 110,14 CNY
Last Close Price 92,66 CNY
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Dean Gibb Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guang Heng Ji Co-Chairman
Ren Jie Li Co-Chairman
Xi Gui Zheng Chief Financial Officer
Jin Liang Mao Chief Technology Officer
