MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Munich Airport is growing strongly. The number of passengers rose to 27.9 million in the first new months of this year - an increase of 20 percent year-on-year, the airport announced Wednesday. In the busy summer months of July, August and September, the airport had already reached 81 percent of pre-Corona levels, with more than 11 million passengers, it said.

Aircraft utilization even reached a record level. From January to September, an average of 82 percent of seats were occupied, "and in the third quarter a new absolute high of 86 percent was even achieved."

In September, 79 airlines operated regular non-stop flights from the Munich hub to 204 destinations in 60 countries. Of these, 47 were destinations outside Europe.

Cargo throughput also increased, rising by four percent to 209,000 metric tons in the first three quarters, including airmail.

The number of takeoffs and landings at Munich Airport climbed by seven percent to 227,000 aircraft movements - i.e. an average of 832 arrivals and departures daily./rol/DP/ngu