LEIPZIG (dpa-AFX) - The warning strike by Lufthansa ground staff will also affect the airports in Leipzig/Halle and Dresden on Thursday. In Dresden, 14 flights will be canceled, according to a spokesman for Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG on Thursday morning. Connections to and from Munich and Frankfurt are affected. In Leipzig/Halle, 12 flights are affected.

The trade union Verdi had called on all Lufthansa ground staff to strike on Thursday and Friday of this week. It is to begin at 4.00 a.m. on Thursday and end at 7.10 a.m. on Saturday in passenger-related areas.

This is already the fifth wave of warning strikes in the ongoing wage dispute among Lufthansa ground staff. Passenger flights will be affected for the third time. The trade union Verdi is hoping that the strikes will lead to greater concessions in the wage negotiations. It is demanding a 12.5 percent pay rise over a period of twelve months as well as an inflation compensation bonus of 3,000 euros.

The aviation security staff are also represented by Verdi in their separate round of collective bargaining and have already completed a warning strike round./jan/DP/zb