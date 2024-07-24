COLOGNE/BONN (dpa-AFX) - Climate activists have caused an interruption to air traffic at Koln/Bonn Airport. Three people got stuck on a taxiway early this morning, according to a Koln police spokesman. The police are on duty at the airport. It was initially unclear how long air traffic would be affected. The Last Generation group announced that several activists had cut through a fence and stuck themselves to the tarmac near the runways. The group announced via the X network (formerly Twitter) that the action was part of an international protest campaign calling for a phase-out of fossil fuels by 2030. The protest is to take place simultaneously at airports in more than ten countries worldwide, it said./osf/DP/zb