BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Following the warning strike by aviation security staff on Friday, air traffic has resumed at the airports affected. In Dortmund and Weeze, where there was an all-day strike on Friday, traffic was back to normal on Saturday. There were no delays or cancellations on the websites. Some other airports had already resumed flight operations on Friday.

The trade union Verdi had called on aviation security employees at Dortmund, Weeze, Dresden, Leipzig/Halle, Hanover and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden airports to go on warning strike. The strike went ahead as planned and has now come to an end, a Verdi spokesperson confirmed on Saturday. "We are very satisfied with the outcome, also because this was the first time we had staged strikes at some airports."

With the warning strikes, Verdi wants to increase the pressure on the employers before the next round of negotiations on March 20. At issue are the wages and working conditions of around 25,000 employees of private security service providers. They check passengers, staff and luggage at the entrances to the security area on behalf of the Federal Police. Verdi and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) have so far failed to reach an agreement in five rounds of negotiations.

The warning strike by aviation security staff marks the end of a turbulent week in aviation. Warning strikes by security staff at five German airports had already brought operations to a virtual standstill on Thursday. Airports in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden and Koln/Bonn were affected. In the previous days, some Lufthansa flight attendants had also gone on strike.

There is a glimmer of hope around two weeks before Easter in the Lufthansa ground staff wage dispute. They are now seeking arbitration. Verdi considers an agreement by Holy Saturday at the latest to be realistic./DP/he