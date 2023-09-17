BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German aviation industry opposes further increases in government fees for flying. The costs, which are already far too high, are a burden on companies and are causing Germany to lag behind as an aviation location, criticized the German Air Transport Association (BDL). "What we need is a moratorium on burdens for air traffic. Government burdens must not be allowed to increase any further," BDL Chief Executive Matthias von Randow told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

According to BDL figures, airlines from German airports offer significantly fewer direct flights to destinations in other European countries than before the pandemic. The recovery in so-called point-to-point traffic lags behind that at other European airports by almost 50 percentage points, he said. "A major reason for the loss of air service is the massively increased state location costs in Germany," von Randow said. The government charges for a typical medium-haul A 320 aircraft in this country are three to four times higher than in Paris or Madrid, at up to 4,000 euros per flight, he said.

The BDL opposes plans to abolish the ten-euro cap on aviation security fees for passenger and baggage screening. It also argues that the deficit of 1.1 billion euros incurred by German air traffic control during the Corona period should not be passed on to the airlines. The industry is also hoping for support in the switch to climate-neutral engines. The billions in revenue from the air traffic tax should be used for this purpose.

The Federal Ministry of Transport pledged to examine the level of the fees. "In Germany, the main location costs include the air traffic tax, the aviation security fee, the airport charges under the responsibility of the states, and the air traffic control fee," a spokesman for Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) told the newspaper. "In order to strengthen the competitiveness of German air traffic, we are currently examining measures to reduce air traffic control charges." Before setting the fee rates for 2024, he said, an industry discussion would be invited./ceb/hgo/DP/nas