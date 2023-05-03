Airport operator Fraport reports difficult quarter

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Strikes, IT glitches and new responsibilities - Frankfurt airport operator Fraport will report on a difficult and eventful quarter this Thursday (07:00). The first three months of 2023 were marked by repeated strikes by parts of the airport staff as well as by a serious IT breakdown at the major customer Lufthansa. As a result, hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed.

Everything was supposed to be better after the disastrous previous year, when Frankfurt was one of the most unpunctual airports in Europe due to a lack of staff in many places. At the turn of the year, the operator Fraport took over the organization of aviation security checks from the German Federal Police and, according to its own information, made it more efficient. New technology was also purchased.

According to traffic figures already published, some 11.4 million passengers used Germany's largest airport in the first quarter. That was 56 percent more than in the same period last year, which was still dominated by Corona. However, the record year 2019 was still clearly missed.