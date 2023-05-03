Advanced search
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:37:21 2023-05-03 am EDT
9.525 EUR   -1.32%
05/03Airport operator Fraport reports difficult quarter
DP
05/03ADRs End Mostly Lower; Sernova Gains on AstraZeneca Collaboration
DJ
05/03US Fed Focus Lifts Sentiment as Germany's DAX Closes Higher
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airport operator Fraport reports difficult quarter

05/03/2023 | 11:50pm EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Strikes, IT glitches and new responsibilities - Frankfurt airport operator Fraport will report on a difficult and eventful quarter this Thursday (07:00). The first three months of 2023 were marked by repeated strikes by parts of the airport staff as well as by a serious IT breakdown at the major customer Lufthansa. As a result, hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed.

Everything was supposed to be better after the disastrous previous year, when Frankfurt was one of the most unpunctual airports in Europe due to a lack of staff in many places. At the turn of the year, the operator Fraport took over the organization of aviation security checks from the German Federal Police and, according to its own information, made it more efficient. New technology was also purchased.

According to traffic figures already published, some 11.4 million passengers used Germany's largest airport in the first quarter. That was 56 percent more than in the same period last year, which was still dominated by Corona. However, the record year 2019 was still clearly missed./ceb/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRAPORT AG 0.13% 47.77 Delayed Quote.25.55%
LUFTHANSA -1.32% 9.525 Delayed Quote.22.67%
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 940 M 41 946 M 41 946 M
Net income 2023 1 479 M 1 635 M 1 635 M
Net Debt 2023 5 732 M 6 338 M 6 338 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,91x
Yield 2023 2,22%
Capitalization 11 387 M 12 589 M 12 589 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 93 083
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,53 €
Average target price 11,97 €
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA22.67%12 761
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.15%28 333
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.5.08%22 315
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.14%21 980
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC23.67%18 532
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED9.25%18 396
