FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The next warning strike by Lufthansa ground staff has begun overnight. This was confirmed to Deutsche Presse-Agentur by a spokesman for the Verdi union at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday morning. The strike had got off to a very successful start and the Lufthansa technical halls were empty, the spokesman said. The aviation security controllers in Hamburg and Frankfurt also went on strike, meaning that no passengers were able to board from outside at either location that day.

Lufthansa's technical departments had already gone on strike on Wednesday evening in what is now the fifth wave of warning strikes, which was extended to the passenger-related areas in the terminal in the morning. In this way, Verdi wants to force management to make greater concessions in the ongoing wage negotiations for around 25,000 ground staff. The negotiations with the private aviation security companies also involve around 25,000 people. While Lufthansa ground staff are to strike until 7.10 a.m. on Saturday, the aviation security staff have only been called out for Thursday.

Without warning, employees at the personnel and goods controls at Koln/Bonn airport went on strike on Wednesday evening. This is expected to have a particularly severe impact on freight traffic, while passenger flights will not be affected.

At Lufthansa alone, around 1000 flights per strike day will be canceled. The flight program on Thursday and Friday is to remain almost unchanged at 10 to 20 percent of the originally planned volume. Lufthansa intends to take transit passengers to their destinations despite the lack of boarding passengers in Frankfurt./ceb/DP/zb