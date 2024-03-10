FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa and its passengers cannot rest. No sooner has the warning strike among ground staff come to an end than the cabin crew union Ufo is calling on the approximately 19,000 flight attendants at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cityline to strike this Tuesday and Wednesday. All departures from Frankfurt on Tuesday and all departures from Munich on Wednesday will be on strike from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., as Ufo announced on Saturday evening. The flight attendants of the core company and the regional subsidiary Lufthansa Cityline had previously voted in favor of the strike in separate ballots, each with more than 96 percent.

Around 100,000 passengers affected

The Lufthansa Group criticized the union for carrying out the wage dispute on the backs of the passengers without necessity. Ufo is expected to affect around 100,000 passengers with this strike. Lufthansa is currently examining the effects on the flight schedule. Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Niggemann emphasized that a very good offer was on the table. "We remain open to dialog and are calling on Ufo to sit down at the negotiating table with us again."

Lufthansa is offering its employees a core increase of 6.0 percent with effect from August 2024 and 3.25 percent with effect from August 2025 for a term of 24 months. In addition, an inflation adjustment bonus of 3,000 euros is to be paid in April 2024. For the Cityline with a term of 30 months, there will be a 5.0 percent increase as of March 2024, a 3.0 percent increase as of March 2025 and a 2.5 percent increase as of January 2026. In addition, the remaining inflation compensation bonus of 3,000 euros will be paid out.

Union points to the Group's high profits

Ufo emphasized that the Group had only announced a net profit of almost 1.7 billion euros for 2023 on Thursday. "The cabin must now also share in this success and the concessions made during the coronavirus crisis must be adequately compensated," said Joachim Vázquez Bürger, Chairman of the Ufo Executive Board.

For the approximately 18,000 cabin staff at Lufthansa and the almost 1,000 Cityline employees - the company is talking about a total of around 20,000 employees - Ufo is essentially demanding 15 percent more money for a contract term of 18 months. The union also wants an inflation adjustment bonus of 3000 euros and higher bonuses. In the separate wage negotiations, the union had rejected the respective offers as insufficient.

Ground staff and rail strike just ended

Last week, ground staff organized by Verdi brought large parts of Lufthansa's passenger traffic to a standstill with their fifth wave of warning strikes. The final effects of the strike, which lasted more than two days, were still being felt on Saturday morning with a number of flight cancellations and delays.

In addition to hundreds of canceled flights, there were also thousands of train cancellations. This was because the train drivers' union GDL had called for industrial action on rail services at the same time. Anyone wanting to travel within Germany had to use their own car, long-distance buses, hire cars or car-sharing agencies. Verdi and the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) did not coordinate their strikes.

The GDL is still prepared to strike to achieve its goal of reducing the weekly working hours of train drivers without any loss of pay and only intends to announce further possible actions at short notice. An offer of talks from Deutsche Bahn is in the pipeline. However, the union has demanded the presentation of an improved offer before renewed negotiations. The uncertainty for passengers remains high.

Competition from Ufo and Verdi

Founded in 1992, the Independent Flight Attendants' Organization (Ufo) is a sectoral union that exclusively represents flight attendants, primarily at Condor and within the Lufthansa Group. In some flight operations, it competes with the DGB trade union Verdi, which also wants to organize flying personnel. Coordinated cooperation between the two unions is unlikely.

In the post-coronavirus year 2022, Ufo was the only union in the Lufthansa Group to refrain from taking industrial action. In the collective bargaining agreement, the lower wage groups in particular were raised, while the inflation compensation bonus was postponed to the current collective bargaining round.

Until the first strike in 2012, which was also about the defense against temporary work, the representation of the mostly service-oriented cabin crew was considered rather reserved. This changed in the following years when the then chairman Nicoley Baublies led Ufo in 2015 into the longest strike in Lufthansa history, lasting eight days. A warning strike at the Lufthansa subsidiary Discover this year was the last work stoppage under the leadership of the union, which had to contend with considerable internal union disputes from 2018 onwards. The current chairman Joachim Vazquez Bürger flies for Lufthansa Cityline and was elected in November 2023 /hgo/ceb/DP/mis