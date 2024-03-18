FRANKFURT/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The planned arbitration in the wage dispute for Lufthansa ground staff is to begin next week. The trade union Verdi named the Thuringian Minister President Bodo Ramelow as mediator, as it announced in Berlin on Monday evening. The arbitration is to start on March 25 and end on March 28 at the latest. Lufthansa has yet to appoint a moderator.

Verdi and the airline agreed last week to seek arbitration for the approximately 25,000 employees on the ground as quickly as possible. The aim is to avoid strikes at Easter. A peace obligation is to apply during the arbitration process.

"However, if the arbitration does not produce a result that the employees can agree to, it can be assumed that there will be enforced strikes," said Verdi negotiator Marvin Reschinsky. The ballot for this will be initiated on Tuesday.

Verdi is demanding 12.5 percent more pay for Lufthansa ground staff for a term of twelve months, while the company has so far offered 10 percent for a term of 28 months. An inflation compensation bonus of 3000 euros is comparatively uncontroversial. Recently, hundreds of Lufthansa flights were canceled due to a warning strike organized by Verdi in this area.

Left-wing politician and former trade unionist Ramelow has experience in resolving collective bargaining disputes. In 2015 and 2017, Ramelow mediated the wage disputes with the train drivers' union GDL at Deutsche Bahn together with the former Minister President of Brandenburg, Matthias Platzeck (SPD)./mar/als/DP/nas