BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The aviation industry has criticized plans by the German government for a higher ticket tax on passenger flights. "Even today, the burden of taxes and duties on air traffic in Germany is by far the highest in Europe," a spokeswoman for the German Aviation Association told the German Press Agency. "Further increases will cost production in Germany, reduce income taxes and value creation, cause relocations to other hubs and significantly worsen air traffic connections to important economic regions in Germany."

The German government wants to raise the ticket tax on passenger flights due to the budget crisis. This affects all passenger flights departing from German airports. Plans for a kerosene tax on domestic flights have therefore been shelved.

Instead, the air traffic tax is to be adjusted annually so that it generates additional revenue in the amount of the privileged energy tax on kerosene in domestic air traffic. In addition, additional revenue is to be generated by abolishing the so-called reduction mechanism for the aviation tax.

The ticket tax introduced in 2011 by the then black-yellow government to balance the budget has so far generated revenue of around one billion euros a year. The airlines have to pay the surcharges, which are staggered according to route. They can pass this on to passengers./sl/DP/mis