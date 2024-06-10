VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - An aircraft of Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines (AUA) has been severely damaged by a hailstorm during a flight. An emergency call was made because of the incident during the approach to Vienna. However, the aircraft landed safely on Sunday evening, the airline said on Monday. The 173 passengers and 6 crew members on board were unharmed.

A photo uploaded by the severe weather center in Vienna on Platform X showed the affected Airbus A320 with its nose torn off and the cockpit windows badly damaged. According to AUA, there was also damage to the aircraft's panels.

The aircraft had flown from Palma de Mallorca to Vienna. The thunderstorm cell was not visible to the crew on the weather radar, the airline said./al/DP/mis