Aviation security companies: Verdi strike not comprehensible

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the Verdi strike planned for Friday at seven German airports, employers in the aviation security industry have criticized the walkout. The BDLS association defended itself against the union's strategy of having its negotiations conflated with those of the public sector and ground handling services. "Verdi is making common cause with several other trades, and so for outsiders the goals and boundaries of the strike are becoming blurred. This is being exploited quite deliberately" said BDLS negotiator Rainer Friebertshäuser on Thursday.

In the case of aviation security, he said, it was not about higher wages, but about secondary issues such as time bonuses and executive bonuses. He said that with the 2022 agreement, far above-average pay increases of up to 28.2 percent had been agreed for passenger and baggage screeners, which will come into effect in two stages this year. He said it was also wrong that the BDLS had not moved on the outstanding issues.

In any case, Friebertshäuser said, the strike was "absolutely ill-timed". Verdi should have refrained from the strike from a humanitarian point of view, because urgently needed relief supplies could not be brought to the Turkish earthquake region. "This is catastrophic in human terms and also no longer a warning strike."

Verdi vice president Christine Behle had said that aid flights to Turkey and Syria would be exempt from the strike. In addition, relief supplies could be flown out via Frankfurt-Hahn Airport, which is not on strike. However, an unknown number of passenger flights are also cancelled at the seven airports that are on strike, which could have transported aid supplies as additional cargo. According to the airline, a Turkish Airlines cargo plane scheduled for Friday from Frankfurt to Istanbul will be allowed to take off./ceb/DP/zb