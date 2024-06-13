NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US analyst firm Bernstein Research has left Lufthansa at "Market-Perform" with a target price of 7 euros. The airline is suffering from its excessive dependence on business flights and long-haul flights to Asia, wrote analyst Luca Solca in a study published on Thursday. Both are currently difficult markets./gl/edh

