SCHINDELLEGI (dpa-AFX) - The holding company of logistics billionaire Klaus-Michael Kühne is getting a new boss. Dominik de Daniel will take over the operational management as CEO on April 1, Kühne Holding, which is based in the Swiss canton of Schwyz, announced on Monday. The 48-year-old comes from the goods inspection group SGS and succeeds Karl Gernandt. He has led the company for 16 years. This includes the logistics group Kühne + Nagel < v> as well as holdings in the shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, Lufthansa and the chemicals trader Brenntag.

Gernandt will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors, according to the press release. "The strategic orientation and further development of Kühne Holding AG will continue to be one of Karl Gernandt's key tasks," the press release said./sey/DP/he