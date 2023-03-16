Advanced search
Boeing delivers first 787 Dreamliner since weeks-long delivery pause in February

03/16/2023 | 10:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane is seen in Long Beach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing on Thursday delivered a 787 Dreamliner to German airline Lufthansa, its first since the Federal Aviation Administration paused deliveries in late February.

A Boeing spokesperson confirmed the delivery to Reuters.

The FAA halted 787 deliveries on Feb. 23 due to a data analysis error related to the jet's forward pressure bulkhead, which the company found after reviewing certification records.

The FAA said Boeing had addressed those concerns and on March 10 approved it to begin delivering 787s as early as this week.

The aircraft took off from Paine Field north of Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, landing in Frankfurt at 8:52 a.m. local time, flight data shows.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
