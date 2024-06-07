FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Following the discovery of a bomb on a building site at Frankfurt Airport, the explosive device was successfully defused on Friday evening. Everything went well, a police spokesman said in the evening. According to the information provided, it was a phosphorus bomb. Incendiary bombs containing white phosphorus were used on a large scale during the Second World War. The dangerous discovery was made during construction work around the new Terminal 3. An exclusion zone was set up in a radius of around 1000 meters around the site of the discovery. Highway 5 was also temporarily closed due to the defusing. The route runs past the airport. According to the police spokesman, the lanes should be reopened shortly./lob/DP/ngu