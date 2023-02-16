Chaotic days for passengers: No flights due to warning strikes

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Air passengers in Germany are facing further turbulent days following the chaos at Lufthansa on Wednesday. Although the airline expects largely normal operations to resume on Thursday after the serious IT outage.

But as early as Friday, the Verdi trade union plans to paralyze seven airports in Germany with a warning strike - with consequences for hundreds of thousands of passengers, as the ADV airport association fears. It expects that large parts of domestic and international air traffic will not take place. Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart and Hamburg airports announced that they would suspend regular passenger operations on Friday following the strike announcement.

The ADV warned of "massive obstructions in air traffic." The warning strike will lead to a good 2340 flight cancellations in domestic and international air traffic, the association said. "More than 295,000 passengers are becoming the plaything of Verdi's strike tactics," the ADV criticized, speaking of an "unprecedented escalation."

Regular passenger operations will not be possible at Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt on Friday because of the warning strike, the operating company Fraport said. Emergency flights were excluded. In Frankfurt alone, 1005 flight movements had been planned for Friday. The operating company spoke of 137,000 affected passengers. It called on passengers not to come to the airport in the first place and to get information from their airline. "Passengers who want to start their journey in Frankfurt will not be able to reach their flight." Transfer traffic is also affected, he said.

Lufthansa will have to cancel about 1,200 flights in Frankfurt and Munich alone on Friday, a spokesman said. The number as of Wednesday evening would still increase.

Verdi had announced that it would paralyze the airports in Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Dortmund, Hanover and Bremen for the entire day on Friday. The warning strike is to begin early Friday morning and end on Saturday night. Relief deliveries to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria are to be exempt.

With the warning strike, the employees want to emphasize their demands in the collective bargaining dispute of the federal and municipal public service. In addition to the public service, there are local negotiations for ground services and a nationwide round of collective bargaining for aviation security.

The warning strike is taking place at the start of the Munich Security Conference, which is considered the world's most important meeting of politicians and experts on security policy and runs from Friday to Sunday. However, flights for the Munich Security Conference are exempt from the suspension of regular passenger operations in Munich, Munich Airport stressed. The security conference is working to be able to guarantee the arrival of participants, it said Wednesday.

In the wage dispute, Verdi and the civil servants' association dbb are demanding 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more for the approximately 2.5 million employees of the federal and local governments. The term is to be twelve months. The employers have rejected the demands. The second round of negotiations is scheduled for February 22 and 23 in Potsdam.

There had already been delays and cancellations for tens of thousands of passengers with connections via the Frankfurt hub on Wednesday. Cable damage on a Frankfurt commuter rail line had led to a breakdown in Lufthansa's computer systems./als/ceb/bf/DP/stk