COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Check-ins, bookings, boarding: For Eurowings passengers, the all-clear has been given following a worldwide IT disruption and numerous outages. "Now that the massive worldwide IT disruption has been resolved, all systems at Eurowings are available again," the airline announced. The airline currently expects to return to regular flight operations on Saturday. "However, due to the considerable extent of the IT disruption, which has led to disruptions in many areas of global air traffic worldwide, there may still be isolated disruptions."

A faulty software update had triggered far-reaching disruptions worldwide in the morning, bringing air traffic to a virtual standstill in many places. Supermarkets, banks, hospitals, television stations and other facilities were also affected. The software provider Crowdstrike < US22788C1053> cited a faulty update of an IT security system called "Falcon Sensor" as the cause. The IT security company declared the error fixed at midday.

As a result, the Lufthansa subsidiary also canceled dozens of flights, mainly within Germany. In the afternoon, there was talk of 80 canceled connections. Due to the IT disruption, planes around the world were grounded or arrived late: from Mallorca to the capital's BER airport to India. The Dutch airline KLM suspended most of its operations./jcf/DP/he