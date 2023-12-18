BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Members of the "Last Generation" group have made an "offer" to Lufthansa following claims for damages due to protest actions. They are prepared to pay the 740,000 euros in damages demanded, the climate activists announced on Monday. In return, Lufthansa would have to pay the annual social costs of CO2 emissions. According to the activists, this amounts to around six billion euros per year.

According to a report in "Bild am Sonntag", the Lufthansa Group is demanding compensation of around 740,000 euros from the group. The background to this are the disruptive actions by members of the group, during which the airports in Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Berlin were paralyzed for hours. In all three actions, members of the group were arrested after sticking to the runways. The police had launched investigations into the individuals, who are now eligible for compensation claims./sus/DP/jha