NEU-ISENBURG/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Holiday carrier Condor has reached an agreement with the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) and Verdi unions on significant pay increases for employees. The new wage agreements run until the end of September 2026 and include pay increases, a possible inflation surcharge and one-off payments, VC and Verdi announced on Friday. In addition to pilots, flight attendants and ground staff are also to benefit from the increases.

A Condor spokeswoman confirmed the agreement when asked. This will ensure sustainable growth for Condor. The Ufo union, in which a large part of the cabin crew is organized, did not initially report any agreement.

According to the information, the pilots will receive seven percent more in January 2024 and five percent more in each of the following two years. Should the official inflation rate in Germany be higher, the increase would automatically be increased by half of this difference. In addition, each pilot is to receive one-off payments totaling 3,000 euros.

According to Verdi, the salaries of the approximately 3,000 cabin and 500 ground employees will rise in several steps by at least 17 percent. In addition, there will be an inflation compensation bonus of 3,000 euros. A basic amount of 415 euros per month applies to the lowest salary groups. Verdi put the total salary increases over the period to 2026 at at least 20 percent. Because of further changes, for example in salary levels, some employment groups would see increases of up to 34 percent.

"Should inflation exceed seven percent in the coming years, this will be offset by an additionally agreed so-called index wage," the statement added.

VC has not yet reached an agreement in collective bargaining with its larger rival Lufthansa. At the end of June, the peace period of the previous agreement will end, so that strikes during the peak travel season are theoretically possible at Lufthansa from July onwards.