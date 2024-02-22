EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG decides on comprehensive reorganisation of the Executive Board



The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG has decided to reduce the size of the company's Executive Board from six to five members.

Christina Foerster, Board member responsible for “Brand and Sustainability”, Harry Hohmeister, Board member responsible for “Global Markets and Network”, and Detlef Kayser, Board member responsible for “Fleet and Technology”, will leave the Executive Board on 30 June 2024. Remco Steenbergen, Chief Financial Officer, will step down with effect from the end of 7 May 2024, the date of the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

From 1 July 2024, Grazia Vittadini, currently Special Advisor to Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, will be appointed to the Executive Board as Chief Technology Officer and Dieter Vranckx, currently Chief Executive Officer of Swiss International Air Lines, as Board member responsible for “Global Markets and Commercial Management Hubs”.

Michael Niggemann, Board member responsible for “Human Resources and Infrastructure”, will take over responsibility of the finance function on an interim basis from 8 May 2024 in addition to his current duties.

