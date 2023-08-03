  1. Markets
Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01:58:51 2023-08-03 pm EDT Intraday chart for Lufthansa 5-day change 1st Jan Change
8.390 EUR -4.93% -6.32% +7.43%
07:16pm DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : EPS upgrade (2023: +7.0%, 2024: +0.0%) Alphavalue
03:21pm Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 03.08.2023 - 15.15 o'clock DP

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : EPS upgrade (2023: +7.0%, 2024: +0.0%)

Today at 01:16 pm

Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a Germany-based aviation Company, which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services worldwide. The Company's segments include Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, MRO and Catering. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines. The Eurowings segment comprises Eurowings, Germanwings and Brussels Airlines, as well as the equity investment in SunExpress. The Logistics segment comprises the scheduled airfreight activities of the Lufthansa Cargo group. The MRO segment includes provision of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for civil and commercial aircraft. The Catering segment provides airline catering services. It offers flight and connection programs in North America, Scandinavia and Asia.
Airlines
05:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
8.825EUR
Average target price
12.29EUR
Spread / Average Target
+39.24%
