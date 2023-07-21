  1. Markets
  Deutsche Lufthansa : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add
Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01:04:46 2023-07-21 pm EDT Intraday chart for Lufthansa 5-day change 1st Jan Change
8.886 EUR +0.57% +0.66% +13.97%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add
Jul. 20 Transatlantic travel sets up European airlines up for bumper earnings RE

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add

Today at 12:52 pm

Chart Lufthansa

Chart Lufthansa
Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a Germany-based aviation Company, which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services worldwide. The Company's segments include Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, MRO and Catering. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines. The Eurowings segment comprises Eurowings, Germanwings and Brussels Airlines, as well as the equity investment in SunExpress. The Logistics segment comprises the scheduled airfreight activities of the Lufthansa Cargo group. The MRO segment includes provision of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for civil and commercial aircraft. The Catering segment provides airline catering services. It offers flight and connection programs in North America, Scandinavia and Asia.
Sector
Airlines
Calendar
2023-08-03 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Lufthansa

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
8.836EUR
Average target price
12.16EUR
Spread / Average Target
+37.65%
Sector Other Airlines

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA
Chart Analysis Lufthansa
+13.97% 11 774 M $
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI
Chart Analysis Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
+59.83% 11 585 M $
ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Chart Analysis ANA Holdings Inc.
+20.57% 11 124 M $
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis InterGlobe Aviation Limited
+33.42% 12 829 M $
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
-15.01% 13 130 M $
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Chart Analysis International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
+26.17% 9 770 M $
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd.
-28.72% 9 569 M $
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
+13.91% 9 513 M $
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis China Southern Airlines Company Limited
-9.06% 14 809 M $
SPRING AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Spring Airlines Co., Ltd.
-6.32% 8 235 M $
Other Airlines
