  1. Markets
  2. Stock Allemagne
  3. Lufthansa
  4. News
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa : Target upgrade by 6.5%
Security LHA

LUFTHANSA

Equities LHA DE0008232125

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09:57:21 2023-07-26 am EDT Intraday chart for Lufthansa 5-day change 1st Jan Change
8.790 EUR +1.10% -0.32% +12.92%
03:48pm DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Target upgrade by 6.5% Alphavalue
Jul. 25 Extreme weather in the Mediterranean - fighting flames, violent storms DP

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Target upgrade by 6.5%

Today at 09:48 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Lufthansa

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Target upgrade by 6.5% Alphavalue
Extreme weather in the Mediterranean - fighting flames, violent storms DP
Lufthansa doubts price drop for sustainable fuels DP
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 07/25/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
Lufthansa appeals EU court ruling against COVID bailout RE
BGH: Flight cancelled - free rebooking to a later trip possible DP
Lufthansa Appeals EU Court's Ruling Against EUR6 Billion State Aid MT
Greece fires: Does travel insurance cover wildfires? RE
The start of a busy week ZB
Tour operators cancel Rhodes trips - special flights to Germany DP
Catastrophic forest fires in Rhodes - What do tourists do? DP
Fires on Rhodes: 19 000 people evacuated, holidaymakers fly back DP
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add Alphavalue
Transatlantic travel sets up European airlines up for bumper earnings RE
LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating MD
Expensive vacation to Corona: prices for flights and travel increase DP
Barclays lowers target for Lufthansa to 16 euros - 'Overweight' DP
LUFTHANSA AG : Buy rating from Barclays MD
LUFTHANSA AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS MD
TAP airline privatisation seen completed in 2024, minister says RE
LUFTHANSA AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating MD
Raised Delta outlook lifts airlines into positive territory DP
Privatisation of Portugal's TAP delayed, expected 'before October' - minister RE
LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating MD
LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating MD

Chart Lufthansa

Chart Lufthansa
More charts

Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a Germany-based aviation Company, which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services worldwide. The Company's segments include Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, MRO and Catering. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines. The Eurowings segment comprises Eurowings, Germanwings and Brussels Airlines, as well as the equity investment in SunExpress. The Logistics segment comprises the scheduled airfreight activities of the Lufthansa Cargo group. The MRO segment includes provision of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for civil and commercial aircraft. The Catering segment provides airline catering services. It offers flight and connection programs in North America, Scandinavia and Asia.
Sector
Airlines
Calendar
2023-08-03 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Lufthansa

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
8.694EUR
Average target price
12.29EUR
Spread / Average Target
+41.33%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Airlines

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA
Chart Analysis Lufthansa
+12.75% 11 482 M $
ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Chart Analysis ANA Holdings Inc.
+20.71% 11 268 M $
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI
Chart Analysis Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
+54.22% 11 131 M $
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis InterGlobe Aviation Limited
+26.51% 12 170 M $
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd.
-28.72% 9 803 M $
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
+13.62% 9 525 M $
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
-12.84% 13 535 M $
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
Chart Analysis International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
+22.42% 9 420 M $
SPRING AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Spring Airlines Co., Ltd.
-4.86% 8 366 M $
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Qantas Airways Limited
+10.15% 7 702 M $
Other Airlines
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer