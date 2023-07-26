|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09:57:21 2023-07-26 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.790 EUR
|+1.10%
|-0.32%
|+12.92%
|03:48pm
|DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Target upgrade by 6.5%
|Jul. 25
|Extreme weather in the Mediterranean - fighting flames, violent storms
|DP
Today at 09:48 am
Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a Germany-based aviation Company, which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services worldwide. The Company's segments include Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, MRO and Catering. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines. The Eurowings segment comprises Eurowings, Germanwings and Brussels Airlines, as well as the equity investment in SunExpress. The Logistics segment comprises the scheduled airfreight activities of the Lufthansa Cargo group. The MRO segment includes provision of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for civil and commercial aircraft. The Catering segment provides airline catering services. It offers flight and connection programs in North America, Scandinavia and Asia.
Calendar
2023-08-03 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
8.694EUR
Average target price
12.29EUR
Spread / Average Target
+41.33%
