FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Due to a pilots' strike at Lufthansa subsidiary Discover, a number of the airline's flights were canceled or took off later than planned on Sunday. Connections to Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Mexico and the USA were among those affected, according to the departure board at Frankfurt Airport, which can be viewed online. The Discover flights planned from Munich were operated by Lufthansa.

The pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) has called on pilots to stop work for 48 hours up to and including Monday evening. The strike has begun, VC board member Matthias Baier told dpa on Sunday afternoon. The union wants to evaluate the exact consequences over the course of the week. A high level of strike participation was expected.

Flights on short and medium-haul routes largely take off

According to Discover Airlines, 90 percent of the planned short and medium-haul flights from Frankfurt are expected to take off during the strike. On long-haul routes, around 30 percent of connections should be operated. A total of 27 departures are planned from Frankfurt during the strike window. Passengers should check their flight status as regularly as possible.

"We are working hard to find good solutions for our guests," the airline said. "Nevertheless, we are aware of what the strike means for the travel plans of many, for which we would like to apologize."

Union wants to fight for collective agreement

This is already the third strike after a five-hour warning strike shortly before Christmas and a regular strike lasting a whole day at the end of January, after the pilots voted in favor of strike action in a corresponding ballot.

VC is fighting for a first collective agreement at the airline, which was founded two and a half years ago and operates a total of 24 aircraft. The union considers the negotiations with the employer to have failed for the time being.

It informed its members on Friday that the management had not presented an improved offer in renewed talks. The company is still sticking to the precondition of concluding a so-called social partnership charter before reaching a collective agreement. From the union's point of view, this would massively restrict the right to strike.

Harsh criticism from the employer

The employer criticized the new strike call. A spokeswoman for the Lufthansa subsidiary said that the union had been told it would present an improved offer by February 7. "The fact that VC is now calling a strike for the third time in a few weeks without waiting for the new offer they have requested from the employer makes it clear that this is not about good solutions for the employees, but that other interests are being pursued." The union did not wish to comment on this accusation.

Lufthansa is currently negotiating working conditions and pay with several groups of employees in different Group companies. At Discover, there are conflicts with the pilots and cabin crew. At the parent company Lufthansa, the flight attendants and ground staff have already threatened warning strikes. In addition, industrial action at service providers, such as recently at security checkpoints and ground handling services, is restricting air traffic./swe/DP/he