ROUNDUP 3: Verdi calls Lufthansa ground staff to go on warning strike from Tuesday

BERLIN - Lufthansa passengers must again prepare for hundreds of flight cancellations at several German airports this week. The trade union Verdi has called on Lufthansa ground staff to go on warning strike on Tuesday morning at Frankfurt/Main, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Koln-Bonn and Stuttgart. According to Lufthansa, the warning strike planned until Wednesday morning will affect more than 100,000 passengers. The company is currently working on a special flight plan, which will be published shortly, the company announced on Sunday.

Rheinmetall plans to produce ammunition directly in Ukraine

MUNICH - Rheinmetall is planning to build a new plant for the production of artillery ammunition in Ukraine. The German defense company and a Ukrainian partner company signed a letter of intent on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference, the company announced on Saturday.

'Arrogantly played': Kehl criticizes Dortmund's performance

WOLFSBURG - Everything that Borussia Dortmund's players lacked in clarity and determination in Wolfsburg on Saturday was made up for by their sporting director later in the interview zone. His team played "arrogantly" at times in the 1:1 (1:0) draw in the Volkswagen Arena, said Sebastian Kehl. "I thought there was too much hacking and pointing at one point or another." The whole game was "a bit run of the mill".

BASF: Do not hand over critical infrastructure to Wintershall Dea

LUDWIGSHAFEN - Despite the announced review by the Federal Ministry of Economics, BASF CFO Dirk Elvermann sees no obstacles to the planned sale of the oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall Dea to the British oil company Harbour Energy. Elvermann told the news agencies dpa-AFX and dpa that the review was a matter of course in the Foreign Trade and Payments Act and in a corresponding ordinance. BASF had announced the sale in December.

MediaMarktSaturn boss: 'We are continuing to invest in city centers'

DÜSSELDORF - Insolvencies, sluggish consumer spending and moderate sales: Brick-and-mortar retail in Germany is experiencing difficult times. Electronics retailer MediaMarktSaturn nevertheless intends to maintain its stores in the long term. "We are continuing to invest in city centers and will also be present there in the future. That's why we are always on the lookout for new locations," said Karsten Wildberger, CEO of Ceconomy and its subsidiary MediaMarktSaturn. The electronics chain has a good 400 stores in Germany with just under 20,300 employees.

Verdi to protest against MSC deal on Wednesday

HAMBURG - The trade union Verdi has called on employees from port companies, members of the DGB trade unions and the citizens of Hamburg to demonstrate against the sale of shares in the port logistics company HHLA to the world's largest container shipping company MSC. The aim of the demonstration next Wednesday is to emphatically underline the opposition to privatization, the union announced on Saturday. The further privatization of the Port of Hamburg not only poses risks for employees, but also endangers the interests of the city's society.

EU Commission investigates offer from Chinese train manufacturer

BRUSSELS - The EU Commission wants to scrutinize a bid by the state-owned Chinese train manufacturer CRRC for an open tender by the Bulgarian Ministry of Transport due to competition concerns. The Brussels authority launched an investigation in accordance with the regulation on potentially market-distorting foreign investments, as it announced on Friday. It is the first investigation under the regulation, which came into force at the beginning of last year.

Tech giants conclude agreement against election manipulation by AI

MUNICH - Leading technology providers want to prevent content created by artificial intelligence (AI) from interfering with political elections around the globe. At the Munich Security Conference on Friday, representatives from 20 companies - including Adobe, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, TikTok and X (Twitter) - pledged to work together to better detect and combat harmful AI content.

Zurich Commercial Court summarizes investor lawsuits regarding UBS/CS merger

ZURICH - The lawsuits filed by investors against UBS regarding the financial terms of the CS takeover will be consolidated into a single proceeding at the Commercial Court of Zurich. This concerns a total of more than 30 lawsuits, according to information sent by the Swiss Investor Protection Association (SASV) to the participants in the lawsuit.

ROUNDUP 2: With remote control against investors and the DFL

BERLIN - On Sunday, it was no longer just tennis balls flying or remote-controlled toy cars with smoke flares that provided a deceptive spectacle. During the second division match between 1. FC Nürnberg and 1. FC Kaiserslautern, numerous fans with banners ran into the stadium. Only with great effort and the deployment of stewards and police was it possible to prevent the match from being abandoned. It would have been the first during the protests against the German Football League, which has come under massive pressure, and its investor plans, because of which more and more clubs are vehemently demanding intervention. In one way or another.

^

