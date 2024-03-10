ROUNDUP 2/Strike at Lufthansa again: Flight attendants want to stop work

FRANKFURT - Lufthansa and its passengers cannot rest. The warning strike among ground staff has barely come to an end when the cabin crew union Ufo calls on the approximately 19,000 flight attendants at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cityline to strike this Tuesday and Wednesday. All departures from Frankfurt on Tuesday and all departures from Munich on Wednesday will be on strike from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., as Ufo announced on Saturday evening. The flight attendants of the core company and the regional subsidiary Lufthansa Cityline had previously voted in favor of the strike in separate ballots with more than 96 percent each.

ROUNDUP: Deutsche Bahn renews offer to GDL for resumption of wage talks

BERLIN - Deutsche Bahn (DB) has renewed its offer to the train drivers' union GDL to resume wage negotiations this Monday. Offers and solutions could be submitted and discussed directly at the negotiating table, the railroad announced late Sunday afternoon. The company did not respond to the GDL's demand to present an improved offer by 6 p.m. on Sunday before the start of talks. The union had yet to respond on Sunday evening.

ROUNDUP: US Department of Justice investigates after Boeing 737 near-accident

WASHINGTON/SEATTLE - Following the near-accident involving a Boeing 737-8 Max in early January, the US Department of Justice has also launched an investigation. The airline involved, Alaska Airlines, announced on Saturday that it is cooperating with the investigation and does not believe it is being targeted. In a situation like this, it is normal for the Department of Justice to get involved. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that investigators had contacted passengers and interviewed pilots and flight attendants.

ROUNDUP:/First goal since return: Sancho gives BVB courage

BREMEN - Jadon Sancho didn't want to talk after his first goal since returning to Borussia Dortmund. Instead, others spoke about the Manchester United loanee - and were full of praise. "He was rewarded for all his work today," said Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl after the Black & Yellows' 2:1 (2:0) win at Werder Bremen on Saturday evening.

Bayer makes progress with alternative to weedkiller glyphosate

LEVERKUSEN/FRANKFURT - The pharmaceutical and agrochemical company Bayer is making progress in the development of an alternative to the controversial weed killer glyphosate. "We are already testing this new substance on real plants," CEO Bill Anderson told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (F.A.S.). "Our goal is to launch the new product on the market in 2028, i.e. in four years' time." According to Anderson, this is the first ground-breaking innovation in this field for 30 years.

Lower oil prices: Oil company Saudi Aramco with less profit in 2023

RIAD - After a record year in 2022, the profit of the oil company Saudi Aramco fell last year. Despite the significant decline in net profit by around a quarter to a good 121 billion US dollars (just under 111 billion euros), the second-best result in the company's history was achieved, the Saudi industry giant announced at the weekend. In 2022, oil companies had benefited from the sharp rise in oil and gas prices as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine. In 2023, the situation on the oil and gas market largely returned to normal.

Microsoft: Russian hackers accessed software code

REDMOND - Microsoft cannot get Russian hackers, who recently gained access to some of the company's high-ranking managers' emails, out of its systems. The attackers had accessed collections of software source code, among other things, in recent weeks, Microsoft announced on Friday. It cannot be ruled out that the hackers will also gain unauthorized access in the future.

Allianz launches share buyback program for up to one billion euros

MUNICH - The insurance group Allianz is launching its share buyback program for up to one billion euros. The buyback via the stock exchange is to begin this Monday and run until December 31, the Dax group announced in Munich on Friday. The shares are to be withdrawn. The program is based on an authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting in 2022 and was resolved on 22 February.

