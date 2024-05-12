Incidents with Boeing aircraft - safety landing in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT - A Boeing aircraft operated by the airline TUIfly has had to turn back on two consecutive days after taking off from Frankfurt. At around 1.20 p.m. on Thursday, the 737-800 aircraft made a safety landing in Frankfurt, said a Fraport AG spokeswoman on Friday evening. The "Bild" newspaper had previously reported.

Rheinmetall targets 30 to 40 billion euros from special Bundeswehr assets

MUNICH - The arms manufacturer Rheinmetall wants to take a particularly large slice of the German government's 100-billion-euro special fund. "You can assume that in the end between 30 and 40 billion euros will come to us from the special fund," company boss Armin Papperger told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" (Saturday edition). "For air defence, trucks, ammunition, our share of the F35 program, and much more."

Lufthansa CEO emphasizes importance of Swiss and wants to improve satisfaction

ZURICH - In an interview with "NZZ" (Saturday edition), Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr emphasized the importance of Swiss as the Group's flagship and promised to improve customer satisfaction. Despite Lufthansa's positive financial development last year, there were challenges such as dissatisfied customers and employees, strikes and the uncertainty surrounding the ITA takeover.

Terzic after BVB defeat in Mainz: 'Not happy with me'

MAINZ - Coach Edin Terzic has taken the 0:3 defeat of Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund at Bundesliga relegation candidates FSV Mainz 05 onto his own shoulders. "We wanted to freshen things up, we wanted to create chances - and none of that worked today. Of course I take responsibility for that," said Terzic about his unsuccessful rotation on Saturday evening: "That's why I'm not happy with myself today."

Warning strikes at Telekom ahead of collective bargaining round

BERLIN - In the wage dispute at Deutsche Telekom, the trade union Verdi called for warning strikes in customer service throughout Germany on Sunday. These are to continue on Monday, parallel to the fourth round of negotiations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Potsdam, according to Verdi. A central rally is planned there on Monday, with 4500 employees expected to attend.

ROUNDUP 3: Almost 80 criminal charges filed during Tesla protest - further actions planned

GRÜNHEIDE - The protest against the US electric car manufacturer Tesla is expected to continue after several days of action in Grünheide near Berlin. A protest camp against company boss Elon Musk's only European car factory was dissolved on Sunday, but some alliances announced further actions or wanted to reserve the possibility.

Munich Re expects above-average number of hurricanes

MUNICH - The south-east of the USA and the Caribbean are facing an unusually strong hurricane season this summer. According to reinsurer Munich Re, very high water temperatures in the eastern Atlantic combined with an expected La Niña phase in the western Pacific favor the development of tropical cyclones.

Data usage of German cell phone customers abroad increases sharply

BONN - Following the end of the coronavirus pandemic, the volume of data used by German cell phone customers abroad has continued to grow. International roaming accounted for 374.4 million gigabytes last year, 33 percent more than in 2022, as the Federal Network Agency announced in response to a dpa inquiry. In 2022, there had even been an increase of 75 percent - this exorbitant increase was due to the fact that far fewer people traveled in the comparative year 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

Germans are sending fewer and fewer text messages

BONN - While Germans are sending fewer and fewer text messages, the use of online services such as Whatsapp, Threema and Signal in Germany is growing strongly. As the Federal Network Agency announced in response to a dpa inquiry, around 891 billion instant messages were sent over the internet in Germany last year, almost eleven percent more than in 2022. These are text messages, photos, videos, documents and emojis that are sent via online services. For every consumer who regularly uses such services, an average of 379 instant messages were sent per month.

British government: Gazprom feels consequences of Russian war of aggression

LONDON - According to British estimates, the Russian energy giant Gazprom will feel the consequences of the Russian war of aggression against the Ukranians for years to come. The reason for this is the poor relations with the previous main customers in the West since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the British Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday. The fact that the state-owned company has not yet managed to break its export dependency on the European market is likely to weigh on profits until 2030. Gazprom recently reported its first net loss since 1999.

Further news

-Doctors want to reduce unnecessary visits to the doctor with a patient bonus

-Influence in the relegation battle? Terzic defends himself

-British berry industry expects excellent harvest - and warns

-Fire after drone attack at Russian oil refinery

-DIHK survey: Numerous companies affected by brief power outages

-No breakthrough yet in WHO pandemic agreement

-Scholz calls for more building land to be designated for more apartments

-ROUNDUP: More cases of illness among nursing staff - patient protectors

-On election day: Cable thieves paralyze suburban train in Barcelona

-BVB becomes B-junior champions: 3:2 in the final against Leverkusen

-Habeck: Demand for heat pumps is increasingly accepted

-Patient advocates for more support for care at home

-First patient with pig kidney dies in the USA°

