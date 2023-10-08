Deutsche Telekom to cut costs and reduce jobs

BONN - Deutsche Telekom plans to cut more jobs. How many jobs in total will be affected is still unclear, a Telekom spokesman said on Saturday when asked. Previously, the "Handelsblatt" had reported. At internal IT service provider Telekom IT, 1,300 of the 5,400 jobs based in Germany will be eliminated, the company confirmed. In addition, around 350 employees would leave the company in the coming months for early retirement or partial retirement.

Two-speed mail delivery: Post makes proposals

BERLIN/BONN - When it comes to the possibility of delivering letters at two speeds, which Deutsche Post has wanted for some time, the company has made its ideas more concrete. "There could be a Prio letter that reaches the addressee the day after the letter is posted and a Standard letter that arrives three days later," Post manager Nikola Hagleitner told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. Hagleitner is responsible for the mail and parcel business on the Post Board.

VW and Umicore to build battery cathode plant in Poland

SALZGITTER/NYSA - Low-cost battery components for VW electric cars are to be produced in Poland. The new joint venture Ionway, founded by Volkswagen and Belgian group Umicore, will build its first production facility in the city of Nysa (Neisse) in the south of the country, VW's battery subsidiary PowerCo announced Saturday. The goal is cheaper production that "makes electric cars affordable for everyone," Ionway CEO Thomas Jansseune said, according to the statement.

Tesla cuts prices again in the U.S.

AUSTIN - Tesla has again cut prices for its major models in the U.S. after a decline in deliveries last quarter. For example, the starting price for the Model 3 was $38,990 on Friday - $1250 less than before. Just a few days earlier, the electric carmaker had reintroduced a cheaper version of the Model Y compact SUV.

Crazy game: fourth BVB win, seventh Union defeat

DORTMUND - Fourth league win in a row for Borussia Dortmund, seventh consecutive league defeat for Union Berlin: In a crazy game with two lead changes and a lot of video chaos, the final score was 4:2 (1:2) for BVB. This not only continued the current form series of the two Champions League participants, but also the history of both clubs: Dortmund has now won all five home games against Union, which BVB previously only managed against 1. FC Saarbrücken.

Lufthansa 'reduces' flights to Israel - no departures on Saturday

FRANKFURT/TEL AVIV - Lufthansa is reducing its flights to Israel following major attacks from the Gaza Strip. "Against the backdrop of the current security situation in Tel Aviv, Lufthansa Group Airlines is reducing the flight program to/from Tel Aviv this Saturday for operational reasons," the company announced Saturday in response to a request from Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Eurowings seeks damages from Last Generation after BER blockade

BERLIN - Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings is seeking damages from Last Generation climate activists after blockades at several German airports. "Eurowings will claim material damages on behalf of the Lufthansa Group airlines that were caused by the actions of activists at the airports in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Hamburg," a Lufthansa spokesman said on Sunday when asked. Earlier, Bild am Sonntag reported.

Test satellites for Amazon's Startlink competition in space

SEATTLE - Amazon has launched the first test satellites for its planned system to provide Internet from space. The satellite network, called Kuiper, is intended to compete with the similarly functioning Starlink service from Elon Musk's space company SpaceX. The KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 satellites connected to the ground station on schedule after launching in Florida, Amazon announced over the weekend.

Intel group boss: subsidies for plant in Magdeburg justified

MAGDEBURG - The head of U.S. chipmaker Intel, Pat Gelsinger, has justified the ten billion euros in German subsidies for the construction of a chip factory in Magdeburg. Gelsinger told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" (Monday) that the subsidies were necessary in order to be able to produce competitively. China, Korea or Taiwan had massively supported the semiconductor industry in the past decades.

Several Motel One customer data published on the Darknet

MUNICH - Hackers at the Motel One hotel chain have stolen data containing private information of guests on a large scale and published it on the darknet. "According to preliminary findings, the stolen data in the volume of six terabytes relate in particular to address and billing data of customers and only very occasionally credit card information of our hotel guests," said a spokeswoman for the company on Saturday in response to a query in Munich. Previously, the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" had reported that the data had already been published on the Darknet on Wednesday.

^

Further messages

-The demand for Turkey trips: SunExpress plans more services at BER

-Gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia out of service

-Banking association: Lack of information slows down sustainable investments

-Survey: Office workers go to work three days a week

-ROUNDUP/Study: Rent eats up a third of income in big city districts

-Association expects job cuts in metal and electrical industry

-Plan to ban smoking in cars overturned -Criticism from drug commissioner

-Press/International media rights: DFL expects revenues to rise

-ROUNDUP: Spain celebrates flight of launch rocket - Need to catch up in Europe

-Airline Swiss suspends flights to Israel

-DAK: More adolescents consume e-cigarettes

-Switzerland advises against travel to Israel

-Juventus Turin posts triple-digit million loss

-ROUNDUP/TV ratings: Great interest in special broadcasts on Middle East crisis°

Customer Notice:

ROUNDUP: You are reading a summary in the company overview. There are several reports on this topic on the dpa-AFX news service.

/he