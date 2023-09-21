DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - An unexploded bomb from World War II will be defused near Düsseldorf Airport this Thursday afternoon. This is expected to take place from 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m., the city of Düsseldorf announced. The bomb was found during construction work in Düsseldorf-Lohausen, it said. It is an American ten-ten-ton aerial bomb, it said.

A low-traffic period in the afternoon would be used, as no air traffic could take place at the time of defusing, the city said. During the defusing no persons may be in a radius of 500 meters. Road traffic disruptions are to be expected on Danziger Straße from Hohe Niederrheinstraße to Nordstern and on the U79 line.

Earlier, Düsseldorf Airport had also announced that the explosive ordnance disposal service of the Düsseldorf district government planned to defuse the unexploded ordnance on Thursday afternoon. Passengers should take this into account when traveling to the airport and allow extra time accordingly./fc/DP/mis