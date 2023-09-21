DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The bomb dud from World War II discovered on the grounds of Düsseldorf Airport has been defused. This was announced by the city of Düsseldorf on Thursday. The American ten-ton bomb had been found during construction work.

Air traffic had to be briefly interrupted during the defusing. Since a low-traffic period was used, the impact remained minor: 15 takeoffs and landings were affected by minor delays, one flight was diverted to Koln/Bonn Airport, the airport said. There were no flight cancellations.

Immediately after the defusing, the road closures were lifted. The adjacent residential development was far enough away and not affected. A total of around 100 firefighters, police, public utilities, Rheinbahn and city staff were deployed./fc/DP/nas