Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:53:02 2023-03-27 am EDT
9.523 EUR   +1.67%
09:22aWarning strike paralyzes airports - 'Almost a bit spooky'.
DP
09:22aEU Commission: Italy's 400 million loan to Alitalia illegal
DP
08:09aFactbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living, pay and welfare
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU Commission: Italy's 400 million loan to Alitalia illegal

03/27/2023 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS/ROM (dpa-AFX) - The granting of a 400 million euro loan by Italy to the stumbling airline Alitalia has violated European law, according to the EU Commission. Italy must therefore now reclaim the funds from the end of 2019 plus interest from Alitalia, the Commission announced in Brussels on Monday.

However, this is unlikely to happen - the traditional airline no longer exists. It was replaced in the fall of 2021 by the newly founded Ita Airways. And because this is not regarded as the economic successor to Alitalia, the millions cannot be reclaimed from Ita; the EU Commission itself had already determined this in 2021. Lufthansa is currently negotiating a partial takeover of Ita Airways.

Alitalia had made large losses for years and had received large loans totaling millions from the Italian state three times in 2017 and 2019. The two loans from 2017 totaling 900 million euros were equally illegal, the EU Commission ruled back at the end of 2021. The competition watchdogs concluded then, as they do now, that Italy had not acted like a private investor and had assumed to a necessary extent that the money would be repaid. Rather, it had been a matter of maintaining flight operations - Alitalia had therefore had an illegal competitive advantage.

"We expected these conclusions from the EU Commission," Italian Economy and Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said Monday. But at the same time, he expressed satisfaction with Brussels' assessment that Alitalia's successor Ita could not be prosecuted for misconduct in granting the bridging loan. "We are in the right and we will continue on this path," he said, referring to the development and Rome's privatization plans at Ita Airways./msw/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about LUFTHANSA
09:22aWarning strike paralyzes airports - 'Almost a bit spooky'.
DP
09:22aEU Commission: Italy's 400 million loan to Alitalia illegal
DP
08:09aFactbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living, pay and welfare
RE
06:24aNo traffic collapse due to nationwide major strike
DP
05:47aBGH: Cancellation insurance must also reimburse bonus miles
DP
03:59aLufthansa Advises Against Airport Travel Amid Planned Strikes
MT
03/26Flight cancellations at Leipzig/Halle and Dresden due to warning strikes
DP
03/26Warning strike on Monday largely slows down public transport
DP
03/26Older passengers more in focus: Airports must adapt
DP
03/26Technical fault at Lufthansa - cancellations and delays
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 793 M 40 655 M 40 655 M
Net income 2023 1 379 M 1 483 M 1 483 M
Net Debt 2023 5 831 M 6 272 M 6 272 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,28x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 11 198 M 12 046 M 12 046 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 93 083
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,37 €
Average target price 11,10 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA20.63%12 046
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.71%27 496
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.72%21 432
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-3.86%20 159
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.48%17 909
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC15.64%17 296
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer