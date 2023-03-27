EU Commission: Italy's 400 million loan to Alitalia illegal

BRUSSELS/ROM (dpa-AFX) - The granting of a 400 million euro loan by Italy to the stumbling airline Alitalia has violated European law, according to the EU Commission. Italy must therefore now reclaim the funds from the end of 2019 plus interest from Alitalia, the Commission announced in Brussels on Monday.

However, this is unlikely to happen - the traditional airline no longer exists. It was replaced in the fall of 2021 by the newly founded Ita Airways. And because this is not regarded as the economic successor to Alitalia, the millions cannot be reclaimed from Ita; the EU Commission itself had already determined this in 2021. Lufthansa is currently negotiating a partial takeover of Ita Airways.

Alitalia had made large losses for years and had received large loans totaling millions from the Italian state three times in 2017 and 2019. The two loans from 2017 totaling 900 million euros were equally illegal, the EU Commission ruled back at the end of 2021. The competition watchdogs concluded then, as they do now, that Italy had not acted like a private investor and had assumed to a necessary extent that the money would be repaid. Rather, it had been a matter of maintaining flight operations - Alitalia had therefore had an illegal competitive advantage.

"We expected these conclusions from the EU Commission," Italian Economy and Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said Monday. But at the same time, he expressed satisfaction with Brussels' assessment that Alitalia's successor Ita could not be prosecuted for misconduct in granting the bridging loan. "We are in the right and we will continue on this path," he said, referring to the development and Rome's privatization plans at Ita Airways.