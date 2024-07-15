SCHÖNEFELD (dpa-AFX) - A flight operated by Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings from Berlin to Manchester has been aborted shortly after take-off. The aircraft had returned to the airport and made a safety landing, said a spokeswoman for Berlin-Brandenburg Airport. The reason was an "undefined smell in the cabin", added a Eurowings spokeswoman.

According to the Eurowings spokeswoman, an "air emergency" was declared - a standard procedure in order to be able to land quickly. The plane landed at BER at around 8.30 am. The approximately 150 passengers and crew then left the aircraft via passenger stairs and were taken to the terminal by bus. The fire department then inspected the aircraft, but found nothing unusual. "There was no danger to passengers and crew at any time," explained the Eurowings spokeswoman. The passengers will now be rebooked on alternative flights./wpi/DP/mis