SCHÖNEFELD (dpa-AFX) - A Eurowings aircraft landed at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport on Friday with technical problems. "The plane was in distress," said a police spokesman on Friday afternoon. According to the statement, the landing gear had been manually extended before landing after the automatic system failed to work. The damage was not serious and the plane was able to land safely, the spokesman said.

The 143 passengers were uninjured. The plane had flown from Salzburg to Berlin. A spokeswoman for the airport spoke of a "safety landing" at around 4.30 p.m./wpi/DP/nas