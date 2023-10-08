BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings is seeking damages from Last Generation climate activists following blockades at several German airports. "Eurowings will claim material damages on behalf of the Lufthansa Group airlines that were caused by the actions of activists at the airports in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Hamburg," a Lufthansa spokesman said on Sunday in response to a query. Earlier, Bild am Sonntag reported.

During a blockade of the capital's airport Berlin-Brandenburg (BER) in November 2022, members of the Last Generation had paralyzed flight operations for almost two hours. The company has already made corresponding demands for this action.

Six activists involved in the action are to pay 120,000 euros by mid-October, according to the "Bild am Sonntag" report.

Members of the Last Generation repeatedly blockade airports in Germany. In mid-July, climate activists got onto the tarmacs of Hamburg and Düsseldorf airports. The action at BER in November 2022 was not the last of its kind. In May, activists again invaded the site and sprayed a private plane with paint. The group wants to use these actions to draw attention to the climate-damaging emissions of flying.

According to studies, global air traffic is responsible for around three percent of worldwide CO2 emissions. In addition, there are other gases that account for a large part of the climate-impacting effect of air traffic./swe/DP/zb