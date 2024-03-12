BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Due to strikes in rail and air traffic, travelers had to put up with considerable restrictions on Tuesday. According to Deutsche Bahn, around 80 percent of long-distance trains were canceled due to the 24-hour industrial action by the train drivers' union GDL. Passengers in Frankfurt and Munich in particular had to reschedule their flights due to a two-day strike by the Ufo cabin crew union at Lufthansa. Individual flights were also canceled at other locations such as the capital's BER airport.

The two unions had not come to an agreement. Nevertheless, it was the second time in just a few days that both Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn had strikes.

70,000 passengers affected

Following the warning strikes organized by Verdi for ground staff last week, flight attendants at Lufthansa and its regional subsidiary Cityline in Frankfurt went on strike on Tuesday. From 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., all Lufthansa departures at Germany's largest airport were to be on strike. The company assumed that 600 flights in Frankfurt would be canceled. 70,000 passengers would be affected.

Ufo has called on Lufthansa cabin crew in Munich to strike from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Lufthansa estimates, 400 flights with 50,000 passengers will not be able to take off.

Effects for industrial customers

A strike by the GDL on the railroads ended on Friday. Late on Sunday evening, the union called for the next industrial action. It began on Monday evening for the Group's freight traffic. The restrictions will therefore not only affect passengers, but also industrial customers of the rail subsidiary DB Cargo.

These include the chemical and automotive industries in particular. "Actions like this will put a further heavy burden on Germany as an already ailing business location. We simply can no longer afford a standstill on the railways," Wolfgang Große Entrup, Managing Director of the German Chemical Industry Association (VCI), told the German Press Agency on Monday.

The trade unions' actions have not only been met with criticism. For Thorsten Schulten, head of the WSI collective bargaining archive at the Hans-Bockler Foundation, which is close to the trade unions, they are more an expression of "a new self-confidence among employees", as he told dpa. This is particularly true in areas where there is or is likely to be a severe shortage of skilled workers. "This dynamic naturally puts employers under pressure. But it also helps to make work in important sectors more attractive - and thus alleviate the labor shortage in the long term." According to Schulten, he does not expect Germany to become a country of permanent strikes.

Rail and GDL back in court

The trade fair industry also criticized the GDL strike on Tuesday as disproportionate. "It is no longer comprehensible why millions of employees, business travelers and trade fair participants have to bear the burden of the conflict between DB and GDL, which has been smoldering for years." Germany's reputation as the most important trade fair country in the world is being tarnished.

On Monday evening, Deutsche Bahn tried and failed to stop the strike by applying for a temporary injunction at the Frankfurt Labor Court. On Tuesday, Deutsche Bahn lodged an appeal. A decision before the Hesse Regional Labor Court was expected in the afternoon. The court was able to formally prohibit the strike. However, the restrictions on rail traffic can no longer be prevented. No matter what the court decides: Passenger rail services are not expected to be running at full capacity again until Wednesday.

What happens next?

The wage dispute is stuck. Negotiations recently broke down again over the dispute about the 35-hour week for shift workers demanded by the GDL. Meanwhile, talks are continuing in the air transport sector. Negotiations with Verdi for the approximately 25,000 employees on the ground are to continue on Wednesday and Thursday. Verdi is demanding 12.5 percent more pay for a one-year term, while the company has offered 10 percent for a 28-month term.

The trade union Ufo, on the other hand, is demanding 15 percent more money for the approximately 18,000 Lufthansa cabin staff and the almost 1,000 Cityline employees - with a contract term of one and a half years. According to Lufthansa, it has offered a 6 percent increase in pay for a two-year term as of August 2024 and a further 3.25 percent as of August 2025. In addition, cabin crew are to receive an inflation compensation bonus of 3,000 euros in April 2024.

Lufthansa has criticized the actions. "I also understand our employees, the cabin crew do a great job, no question about it. But the strike is the wrong way to go," said Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Niggemann. "Strikes don't solve anything. Solutions can only be found at the bargaining table." Lufthansa has some of the best conditions in the industry. This is also shown by the large number of applications.

Meanwhile, it is unclear what will happen on the railways. The GDL also intends to announce future strikes with much less advance notice than recently. Passengers can then only hope that the railroad can continue to organize a basic service in long-distance transport in good time./maa/ben/als/DP/stw