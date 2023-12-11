COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Long-lasting contrails from aircraft can often be avoided by changing the altitude of the aircraft slightly. This has been demonstrated by employees of the German Aerospace Center (DLR) in Koln and Eurocontrol's Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (MUAC) in an experiment conducted during the coronavirus pandemic. According to DLR and MUAC, this is an important step towards significantly reducing the climate impact of air traffic in the long term.

The researchers used the situation during the 2021 pandemic, when there was less air traffic, for their investigations. During this time, they investigated the formation of contrails in the upper airspace over northwest Germany and the Benelux countries.

According to the DLR, contrails are formed when aircraft engines emit soot particles, which often act as condensation nuclei for small water droplets at typical flight altitudes. These then freeze to form ice crystals, which become visible in the sky as white contrails. According to the authors of the study, whether and to what extent this happens depends, among other things, on the temperature and humidity on the flight route.

If the weather forecast predicted long-lasting contrails at the regular flight altitude, the route was maintained on some days, while on others an "alternative procedure" was used. Specifically, the flight altitude of aircraft was then changed by around 660 meters up or down.

The researchers used satellite images to check whether or not long-lasting contrails had formed. The flights on the days when there was no interference with air traffic served as a reference. The results showed that long-lasting contrails actually occurred less frequently when the flight altitude was changed, reports the team led by Robert Sausen from the DLR Institute of Atmospheric Physics and Rüdiger Ehrmanntraut from MUAC in the "Meteorological Journal".

However, altered flight routes generally lead to increased CO2 emissions. The routes must therefore be chosen in such a way that the overall climate impact of the flight in question is reduced, writes the DLR. It must also be ensured that all air traffic can continue to be handled safely./pa/DP/zb