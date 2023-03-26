Advanced search
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35:25 2023-03-24 pm EDT
9.367 EUR   -4.84%
03/26Flight cancellations at Leipzig/Halle and Dresden due to warning strikes
DP
03/26Warning strike on Monday largely slows down public transport
DP
03/26Older passengers more in focus: Airports must adapt
DP
Flight cancellations at Leipzig/Halle and Dresden due to warning strikes

03/26/2023 | 11:54pm EDT
LEIPZIG/DRESDEN (dpa-AFX) - All domestic flights were canceled at Leipzig/Halle and Dresden airports on Monday due to the nationwide warning strikes in the transport sector. According to the arrival and departure boards of both airports, all Lufthansa connections to and from Munich and Frankfurt were cancelled. In Dresden, a Eurowings flight to and from Düsseldorf was also canceled. The remaining flights operated by other airlines were to remain in operation. The Verdi trade union has called on security staff at almost all major airports in Germany to go on a day-long warning strike./bz/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 37 793 M 40 655 M 40 655 M
Net income 2023 1 379 M 1 483 M 1 483 M
Net Debt 2023 5 831 M 6 272 M 6 272 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,28x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 11 198 M 12 046 M 12 046 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 93 083
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,37 €
Average target price 11,10 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA20.63%12 046
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.71%27 496
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-3.86%20 159
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.72%19 252
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC15.64%17 296
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.48%16 072
