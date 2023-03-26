Flight cancellations at Leipzig/Halle and Dresden due to warning strikes

LEIPZIG/DRESDEN (dpa-AFX) - All domestic flights were canceled at Leipzig/Halle and Dresden airports on Monday due to the nationwide warning strikes in the transport sector. According to the arrival and departure boards of both airports, all Lufthansa connections to and from Munich and Frankfurt were cancelled. In Dresden, a Eurowings flight to and from Düsseldorf was also canceled. The remaining flights operated by other airlines were to remain in operation. The Verdi trade union has called on security staff at almost all major airports in Germany to go on a day-long warning strike./bz/DP/zb