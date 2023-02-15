Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:54:26 2023-02-15 am EST
9.626 EUR   -0.12%
10:52aLufthansa Flights Restart After Technical Issues
MT
10:27aLufthansa IT fault strands passengers worldwide
RE
10:25aTOTAL rail construction breakdown triggers Lufthansa chaos - warning strike on Friday
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Flybe administrators unable to find buyer

02/15/2023 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Administrators for Flybe have been unable to find a buyer for the collapsed airline.

Interpath said it will begin "winding down the business" and "identifying options" for the sale of "rights, interests and assets".

Regional carrier Flybe fell into bankruptcy for the second time in three years on January 28, with all flights grounded.

There was speculation that airline groups Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Air France KLM SA were in talks with the administrators to buy the airline, which held lucrative take-off and landing slots at Heathrow Airport.

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 3.11% 1.627 Real-time Quote.28.03%
LUFTHANSA 0.09% 9.647 Delayed Quote.24.12%
All news about LUFTHANSA
10:52aLufthansa Flights Restart After Technical Issues
MT
10:27aLufthansa IT fault strands passengers worldwide
RE
10:25aTOTAL rail construction breakdown triggers Lufthansa chaos - warning strike on Friday
DP
10:18aFlybe administrators unable to find buyer
AN
10:06aFraport: 230 flights canceled in Frankfurt
DP
09:04aStrike at Munich Airport - severe restrictions possible on Friday
DP
08:33aAirport operator: landings possible again in Frankfurt
DP
08:21aRailroad construction breakdown triggers Lufthansa chaos - warning strike on Friday
DP
07:51aRailroad to Lufthansa disruption: Cable cut during expa..
DP
07:24aAfter IT failure: Lufthansa expects stabilization in the afternoon
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 33 063 M 35 487 M 35 487 M
Net income 2022 920 M 987 M 987 M
Net Debt 2022 6 862 M 7 366 M 7 366 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 522 M 12 367 M 12 367 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 107 970
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,64 €
Average target price 8,99 €
Spread / Average Target -6,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA24.12%12 367
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.15%28 468
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.99%24 951
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%22 608
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC23.42%18 418
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.91%18 268