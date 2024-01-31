FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - No local passengers will be able to board flights at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday. The reason is the warning strike by aviation security staff at the checkpoints, as a spokesman for the airport operator Fraport explained on Wednesday. Passengers should not come to the airport and should contact their airlines for alternative travel options.

The impact on the flight schedule at Germany's largest airport is still unclear, as at least intercontinental and European flights can take place. Lufthansa wanted to comment on the details of its flight schedule during the course of the day. Originally, 1050 flight movements were planned in Frankfurt with around 135,000 passengers. Transit connections remain possible at the airport, i.e. the transfer of already checked arriving passengers to another flight. However, delays could also occur here, said an airport spokesperson./ceb/DP/jha