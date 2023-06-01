Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:44:28 2023-06-01 am EDT
9.157 EUR   -0.03%
05:29pAircraft tires damaged - Frankfurt closes renovated runway
DP
05:26pFrankfurt runway back in operation
DP
12:06pBrass band for take-off: Lufthansa flies again with A380 from Munich
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Frankfurt runway back in operation

06/01/2023 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - At Frankfurt Airport, the temporarily closed northwest runway was put back into operation late Thursday night. Lufthansa aircraft have also been landing there again since shortly after 8 p.m., a spokesman for operator Fraport reported. The newly refurbished runway had been temporarily taken out of service on Thursday for safety reasons after several aircraft damaged their tires during landing. A special surface with a particularly good grip had been applied to the 2800-meter runway. After initial reports of damage, Lufthansa no longer allowed its aircraft to land on the runway. Fraport then had the fresh surface smoothed with rollers./ceb/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRAPORT AG -0.57% 47.29 Delayed Quote.24.99%
LUFTHANSA -0.03% 9.157 Delayed Quote.17.97%
All news about LUFTHANSA
05:29pAircraft tires damaged - Frankfurt closes renovated runway
DP
05:26pFrankfurt runway back in operation
DP
12:06pBrass band for take-off: Lufthansa flies again with A380 from Mu..
DP
08:20aPilots demand wage offer from Lufthansa
DP
07:13aDamaged tires: Fraport closes freshly rehabilitated runway
DP
02:00aAs TAP sale looms, Portugal hopes new CEO will clear the air
RE
05/31INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Software AG and probably Krones expected in the MDax
DP
05/31Ryanair asks EU Commission to protect overflights from strike disruption
RE
05/31200,000 Guests In 100 Days : Successful launch of Green Fares at the Lufthansa Group
PU
05/31LUFTHANSA AG : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 258 M 40 003 M 40 003 M
Net income 2023 1 469 M 1 577 M 1 577 M
Net Debt 2023 5 504 M 5 909 M 5 909 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,69x
Yield 2023 2,21%
Capitalization 10 947 M 11 753 M 11 753 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 112 392
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,16 €
Average target price 12,67 €
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA17.97%11 671
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED15.91%24 540
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.10.56%23 350
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC34.73%19 963
AIR CHINA LIMITED-14.39%17 739
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.25.90%15 567
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer