Frankfurt runway back in operation

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - At Frankfurt Airport, the temporarily closed northwest runway was put back into operation late Thursday night. Lufthansa aircraft have also been landing there again since shortly after 8 p.m., a spokesman for operator Fraport reported. The newly refurbished runway had been temporarily taken out of service on Thursday for safety reasons after several aircraft damaged their tires during landing. A special surface with a particularly good grip had been applied to the 2800-meter runway. After initial reports of damage, Lufthansa no longer allowed its aircraft to land on the runway. Fraport then had the fresh surface smoothed with rollers./ceb/DP/stw