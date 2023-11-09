The hike in pay would be appropriate after the extraordinary and successful recovery of air travel and given the record revenues of the company, UFO said in a statement.
The two parties met on Wednesday to negotiate a new pay contract, which UFO wants to run for 18 months.
In addition to wage increases, UFO is asking for a lump sum of 3,000 euros ($3,211.80) to compensate for inflation, an education grant of 500 euros and an increase in several add-ons.
Strikes are not allowed until after the current contract ends on Dec. 31.
($1 = 0.9341 euros)
