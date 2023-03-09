Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:30:38 2023-03-09 am EST
10.70 EUR   -2.13%
10:01aGerman cabin crew union demands inflation bonus from Lufthansa
RE
07:48aFlight attendants' union wants inflation compensation at Lufthansa
DP
03/07German tourism sector sees bumper 2023 after end of COVID woes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German cabin crew union demands inflation bonus from Lufthansa

03/09/2023 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Lufthansa logo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German cabin crew union UFO demanded a tax-free inflation bonus of 3,000 euros ($3,170.10) from Lufthansa on Thursday in view of good business at the airline and price pressures.

Germany's Lufthansa last Friday delivered an "unprecedented" turnaround as it swung to a 1.51 billion euro profit in 2022 and said it expects a significant improvement in earnings this year.

The airline must let employees share in the company's success and reward their efforts, UFO leader Daniel Kassa Mbuambi said in a statement.

"The time has never been better: the crisis seems to be over, Lufthansa is making profits again," he added.

($1 = 0.9463 euros)

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2023
All news about LUFTHANSA
10:01aGerman cabin crew union demands inflation bonus from Lufthansa
RE
07:48aFlight attendants' union wants inflation compensation at Lufthansa
DP
03/07German tourism sector sees bumper 2023 after end of COVID woes
RE
03/07Lufthansa's Austrian Airlines Faces Two-hour Warning Strike Causing Flight Delays
MT
03/07Warning strike at Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines
DP
03/07LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
03/07Austrian Airlines flights disrupted due to wage talks staff meeting
RE
03/06ITB: Minister of Economics Habeck opens travel trade show in Berlin
DP
03/06LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/06Passenger demand at Lufthansa makes HSBC confident - 'Buy'.
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 863 M 40 003 M 40 003 M
Net income 2023 1 133 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
Net Debt 2023 5 946 M 6 282 M 6 282 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 1,58%
Capitalization 13 071 M 13 810 M 13 810 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 93 083
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 10,93 €
Average target price 10,45 €
Spread / Average Target -4,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA40.81%13 810
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.61%27 847
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.20.91%25 353
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.61%22 945
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED13.78%18 866
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC25.88%18 491