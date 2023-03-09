German cabin crew union demands inflation bonus from Lufthansa

Germany's Lufthansa last Friday delivered an "unprecedented" turnaround as it swung to a 1.51 billion euro profit in 2022 and said it expects a significant improvement in earnings this year.

The airline must let employees share in the company's success and reward their efforts, UFO leader Daniel Kassa Mbuambi said in a statement.

"The time has never been better: the crisis seems to be over, Lufthansa is making profits again," he added.

($1 = 0.9463 euros)

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)