FRANKFURT/PARIS/LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Global IT problems weighed on shares in the travel and leisure sector in particular across Europe on Friday. The Stoxx Europe 600 Travel & Leisure sector index extended its losses of the previous day and fell by almost 3 percent. As a result, it also slipped below important average chart lines that describe short, medium and long-term trends. According to media reports, a bug in a program update from IT security company Crowdstrike was suspected to be the cause. Its share price collapsed at the end of the week.

Computer problems are causing widespread disruption worldwide. In Germany, Berlin and Hamburg airports, among others, had to temporarily shut down operations at the start of the vacations. According to media reports, the operation of banks and hospitals was also disrupted in other countries in addition to air traffic. Media and telecommunications companies were also affected by the disruptions.

At the German capital's BER airport, flight operations are gradually starting up again. "The airport's systems are up and running again and we are gradually returning to normal operations," a spokeswoman said. "There are still waiting times." Individual flights have been canceled by the airlines.

According to media reports, a worldwide error in a program update from the IT security company Crowdstrike was suspected to be the cause. In a message to customers, the company spoke of problems, as the technology website "The Verge" wrote. The error at Crowdstrike had in turn disrupted Microsoft software, the media reported. The software giant had previously reported problems with its 365 cloud service.

This major IT outage is worrying, said analyst Susannah Streeter from investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown: "A malfunction of this scale is worrying given how many disruptions it has caused."

On the German stock market, the disruptions affected the shares of airport operator Fraport and airline Lufthansa, among others. They each lost up to around three percent.

Tui shares, which brought up the rear in the MDax mid-cap index, even lost 5 percent at times. The travel group also wants to buy back old shares with the proceeds of new convertible bonds. The transaction represents the final step in refinancing the credit line received from the state-owned KfW development bank. The move is also intended to significantly reduce interest costs.

In terms of international sector stocks, Air France-KLM shares fell in Paris. The Dutch airline KLM suspended most of its operations due to the computer problems that have occurred worldwide. In London, the shares of International Consolidated Airlines, Easyjet and Ryanair were among the clear losers.

Meanwhile, shares in Crowdstrike plummeted by almost 15 percent in pre-market US trading. According to the Australian broadcaster ABC, Crowdstrike has already provided a solution to the IT problems. ABC, in turn, referred to a major cyber security company. Microsoft shares fell by 2.5 percent ahead of the announcement./la/ag/mis