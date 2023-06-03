Greens demand higher fees for flights with private jets

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Greens in the Bundestag are calling for higher charges for flights on private jets. "Private jet flights are co-paid by the general public - through the infrastructure they share and, above all, through the damage to health, climate and the environment," transport policy spokesman Stefan Gelbhaar told the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung" according to advance reports. These burdens would have to be minimized and could be compensated, for example, by higher airport fees.

For the remaining flights, private jet users should make an effort to fill up with more sustainable fuel, the MP said. "They have the financial means to finally kick off e-fuels initiatives."

Air traffic control had recorded a record 94,000 takeoffs of private flights in Germany last year. Around ten million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) had been released in the process. Almost three quarters of the flights that took off in Germany were shorter than 500 kilometers. Frequently flown routes were Hamburg - Sylt or Berlin - Munich. For longer flights, by far the most common destination was Mallorca.

Smaller operators of private jets are exempt from European emissions trading, which is actually mandatory for airlines. According to an analysis commissioned by the environmental organization Greenpeace, Germany is the country with the third most private flights in Europe.

At the European level, Austria, France and the Netherlands are calling for stricter rules for private jets. These emit excessive amounts of climate-damaging carbon dioxide (CO2) per capita and are therefore rightly criticized, a letter from the ministries for the environment, transport and infrastructure of the three countries to the EU Commission said a few days ago. Austria's Green Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler spoke of a "hobby of the super-rich." The consequences of "luxury travel" are borne by all.

Green Party politician Gelbhaar considers a ban on short private flights to be legally difficult. The Federal Ministry of Transport emphasized in the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung" that it wants to make Germany the pioneer of CO2-neutral flying. This would make considerations for a ban unnecessary./sey/bf/DP/mis