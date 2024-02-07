MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - More than half of all flights at Munich Airport will be canceled on Wednesday due to the warning strike by Lufthansa ground staff. A good 400 take-offs and landings out of around 730 flight movements by all airlines are affected, the airport announced. These were almost exclusively flights operated by Lufthansa and its partners. Terminal 2 was therefore very quiet. Terminal 1, on the other hand, was operating normally.

The trade union Verdi has also called on ground staff in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Berlin and Düsseldorf to go on warning strike. Lufthansa has canceled between 80 and 90 percent of its 1,000 scheduled flights as a precautionary measure. More than 100,000 passengers will have to reschedule.

In the wage dispute, Verdi is demanding 12.5 percent more pay, but at least 500 euros per month for a period of one year. In addition, there is to be a group-wide inflation bonus of 3000 euros. Lufthansa refers to past wage increases and has offered 13 percent more money and an inflation bonus for a period of three years. The next round of negotiations is scheduled for Monday./cor/DP/zb